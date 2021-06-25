-
Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed drives par-4 to set up eagle at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed lands his 291-yard tee shot on the green, 36 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Reed's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Reed hit his 241 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Reed's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
