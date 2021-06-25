  • Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed lands his 291-yard tee shot on the green, 36 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Patrick Reed drives par-4 to set up eagle at Travelers

