-
-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay dials in approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay lands his 124-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cantlay's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cantlay's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
-
-