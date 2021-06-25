-
Pat Perez shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Pat Perez hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Perez his second shot was a drop and his approach went 110 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Perez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Perez's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
