7-over 77 by Nick Watney in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day in 155th at 15 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 253 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Watney chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Watney his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Watney's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 6 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Watney hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 6 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Watney got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Watney to 8 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 7 over for the round.
