Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 112th at 2 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Taylor hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
