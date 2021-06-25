-
Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lashley hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Lashley's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
