Michael Thompson shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson sinks 35-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Michael Thompson makes a 35-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at even for the round.
