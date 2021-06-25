-
Michael Kim shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 12th, Kim's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.
