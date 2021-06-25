-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Gligic reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Gligic at 1 over for the round.
Gligic hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gligic to even for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
