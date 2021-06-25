-
Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Homa got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
Homa his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Homa's 104 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
