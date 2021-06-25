-
Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, McNealy's 71 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, McNealy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.
