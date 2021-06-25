-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 141st at 5 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
-
-