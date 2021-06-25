-
Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
