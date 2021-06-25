-
-
Matt Jones shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Jones hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Jones's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Jones's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
-
-