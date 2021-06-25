-
Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 143rd at 5 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 third, Trainer's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 136 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Trainer's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
