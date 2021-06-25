-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Talor Gooch and Ryan Armour; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hubbard's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 4 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
-
-