Marc Leishman putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman jars 21-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 21-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Marc Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Leishman's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Leishman hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Leishman to 4 under for the round.
