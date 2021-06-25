-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hughes at 2 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
