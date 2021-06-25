-
Luke Donald putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day in 154th at 10 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Luke Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luke Donald to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Donald chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.
