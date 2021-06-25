-
Lucas Herbert shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Herbert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Herbert chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Herbert had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Herbert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.
