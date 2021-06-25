-
Lanto Griffin shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
Griffin his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 3 under for the round.
