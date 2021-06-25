-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 40th at 2 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Stanley's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Stanley had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 3 under for the round.
-
-