Kris Ventura shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kris Ventura hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Maverick McNealy, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Ventura's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
