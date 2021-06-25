-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok drives par-4 to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok lands his 288-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Bubba Watson; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Hickok at even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hickok hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hickok hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
-