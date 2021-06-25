  • Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok lands his 288-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok drives par-4 to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok lands his 288-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.