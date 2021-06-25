-
Kevin Tway shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Tway's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Tway had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Tway's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Tway's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
