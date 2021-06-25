-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Streelman's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Streelman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Streelman hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Streelman his second shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
