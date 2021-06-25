-
-
Kevin Stadler shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Kevin Stadler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 99th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 221 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Stadler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, Stadler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stadler at 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Stadler had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Stadler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stadler's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-