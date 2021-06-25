-
Kevin Na shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Na chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Na had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
