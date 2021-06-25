-
-
Kevin Kisner putts himself to a 7-under 63 in second round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Kevin Kisner's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kisner hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 7 under for the round.
-
-