Kevin Chappell shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Chappell hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Chappell had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.
