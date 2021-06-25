-
Keith Mitchell shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 148th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell's tee shot went 147 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 5 over for the round.
