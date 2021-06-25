-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Bradley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Bradley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.
