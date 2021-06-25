-
-
K.H. Lee shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Brice Garnett; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; and Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lee hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Lee at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 7 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.
-
-