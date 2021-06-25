-
Justin Rose shoots 7-under 63 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose drains 34-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Justin Rose makes a 34-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.
Justin Rose hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; and Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Rose chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rose hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 6 under for the round.
Rose hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 7 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Rose reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Rose at 8 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 7 under for the round.
