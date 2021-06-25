-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
