Jonas Blixt shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Blixt chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Blixt had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
