-
-
John Pak shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
John Pak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 99th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Pak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to even for the round.
Pak got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Pak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pak to 2 over for the round.
-
-