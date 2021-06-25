-
Joaquin Niemann putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Joaquin Niemann missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Niemann's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
