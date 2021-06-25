-
-
Jim Herman putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Jim Herman hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Jim Herman got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jim Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Herman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Herman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Herman his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 92 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Herman tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Herman hit his 115 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Herman hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
-
-