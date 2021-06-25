-
Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his round tied for 132nd at 4 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Jason Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.
