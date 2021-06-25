  • Jason Day delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the second at the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day lands his 140-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Jason Day navigates No. 7 for birdie at Travelers

