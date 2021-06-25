-
Jason Day delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the second at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Day finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Jason Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Day's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Day had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Day's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.
Day hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Day to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 8 under for the round.
