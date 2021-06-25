-
J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 25, 2021
J.J. Spaun hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 47 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Spaun hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Spaun's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
