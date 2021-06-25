-
J.J. Henry shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Henry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Henry finished his round tied for 142nd at 5 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Henry got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Henry's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henry to 3 over for the round.
Henry got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Henry to 4 over for the round.
