J.B. Holmes shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, J.B. Holmes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 second, Holmes's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Holmes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Holmes had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.
Holmes got a double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Holmes to 2 under for the round.
