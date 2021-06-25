-
Ian Poulter shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ian Poulter hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; and Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Poulter's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Poulter chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Poulter hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Poulter hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
