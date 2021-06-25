In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Hunter Mahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Mahan's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Mahan hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 17th, Mahan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to even for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Mahan's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Mahan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Mahan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mahan had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 3 over for the round.