  • Hunter Mahan shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Hunter Mahan hits his 153-yard iron approach to 6 feet, leading to a birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Hunter Mahan's nice approach to 6 feet setting up birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Hunter Mahan hits his 153-yard iron approach to 6 feet, leading to a birdie on the par-4 10th hole.