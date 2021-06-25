-
Hudson Swafford putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his round in 150th at 6 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hudson Swafford had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Swafford hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
