Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Norlander's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Norlander hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
