-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 142nd at 5 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Brice Garnett, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour, and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
-
-