Harris English posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harris English hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. English finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Harris English reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, English had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
